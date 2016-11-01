Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

I hope everyone had a great time celebrating Halloween. I saw pictures on Facebook of some of the awesome costumes that were at the big Halloween party at Gavan’s on Saturday night. Well done to all who dressed up. Of course, my favourite part is greeting all the little trick-or-treaters at the door and handing out candy. They are always so cute.

