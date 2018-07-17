Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Special birthday wishes are going out to Gerard “Gig” Trudeau from his family, as he celebrated his 80th birthday on lucky Friday the 13th! Best wishes to Gig on this milestone occasion.

Birthday wishes are also going out to Denis Roy, as he turned the big 5-0 on the 13th. Denis’ family and friends surprised him with a party on Friday evening to mark his special day, and everyone had a great time celebrating with the birthday boy.

We also have birthday wishes extended to Cindy Lapierre on July 18th, to Kerry-Lynn Campbell, Ricky Belland, and Gwen Peppard all celebrating on the 19, to Bryce Hudson on the 22, Nancy Provost also on the 22 and to Brenda Clarke on the 24. Best wishes to all celebrating this week.

