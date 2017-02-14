Quyon: JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Well, that was quite a little snowstorm we had on Sunday. A big thank-you to all those who work in the snowplowing business as they work hard to keep our roads and laneways in good condition. It’s been a long winter for them I’m sure and I hope they know they are appreciated.

It was nice to see that so many people getting out and enjoying the snow and winter activities this past weekend. Not only was Winterlude on in the city, there was also a moonlight skate at Patinage en Foret in Lac-des-Loups on Friday night and a moonlight ski/snowshoe at Pine Lodge in Norway Bay on Saturday night. Many local winter enthusiasts enjoyed these events and I was one of them, as I tried out snowshoeing for the first time. It was so much fun.

Congratulations to The Quyon Gang – Stuart Meredith, Wayne Ramsay, Brenda Clarke and Sue Chabot – for winning the 42nd Shawville Community Curling Bonspiel Toilet Seat. Way to go, guys!

Deepest sympathy is extended to the family of Irène Major,who passed away on Feb. 2 at the age of 93. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

