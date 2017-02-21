Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

What a beautiful weekend we had. A little taste of spring with warm temperatures perfect for getting outdoors and enjoying the snow while we still have it.

On Sunday, snowmobile enthusiasts took advantage of the beautiful weather as it was the 11th annual Old Sled Run. After breakfast at the Legion in Constance Bay, Ont., the vintage sleds paraded over to Gavan’s Hotel where they parked so folks could view them and take a trip down memory lane.

