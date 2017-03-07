Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

The Canada Day Committee held their first-ever curling bonspiel on Saturday at the Shawville Curling Club in an effort to raise extra funds this year to mark Canada’s 150th birthday coming up this summer. A full slate of teams came out to support the cause, competing in three different divisions sponsored by Trudeau Collision, Mountainview Turf, and Depanneur Marcotte. The winners of each division were awarded gift certificates to use at the curling club’s bar.

