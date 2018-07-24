Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Congratulations to Stacy Johnston and Ricky Belland, as they exchanged vows on Saturday July 21 before family and friends in a beautiful ceremony at the Bryson Lions Hall. The wedding was followed by lots of fun on the dance floor and in the photo booth, as the celebration went on into the night. Wishing Stacy and Ricky all the best as they begin this new chapter in their lives together.

Congratulations also to Chantal Nugent and Wade Anderson, as they tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony at the bride’s family home in Luskville. Best wishes to the newlyweds!

