Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Our community celebrated St. Patrick’s Day last weekend with several big events happening in town. On Saturday, the young women of the Quyon Pastoral Charge hosted their annual Irish Tea at Quyon United with a great crowd braving the cold and windy day to come out for tea. Fancy sandwiches and squares were served along with tea in china cups, much to the delight of attendees.
