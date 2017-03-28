Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Despite another blast of winter late last week we had another sure sign of spring when the Quyon Ferry officially opened for the season on March 25. This is great news for local commuters who use the Ferry on a regular basis. We wish Don McColgan and his staff all the best for another successful year.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me