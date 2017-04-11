Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Congratulations to the Bantam A Pontiac Lions hockey team who made it all the way to the semi-finals in Mirabel, competing against the top eight teams in Quebec over the weekend. It was an exciting and fun weekend for the team and their fans and the players should be proud of their accomplishments.

All involved can now take a few months off until next season. Well done.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me