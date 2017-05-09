Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Thoughts and prayers are with everyone in our area who has been affected by the flooding in recent days. This past weekend, the water rose to frightening levels, as homes were evacuated, roads were closed and the military arrived to help with the rescue efforts. At a time like this, I’m so grateful to live in a community where so many pitch in to help and neighbours take care of one another.

