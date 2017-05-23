Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

I hope everyone enjoyed the Victoria Day long weekend. I had a relaxing weekend, kicking it off Friday evening with a group of my friends joining me for drinks and snacks at my place and then taking part in one of Shannon Purcell’s Paint Days on Saturday. The wildflower scene we painted is one of my favourite paintings we’ve done yet. It was a great weekend spent with family and friends.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me