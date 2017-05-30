Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

I was heartbroken when the Ottawa Senators lost game seven in double overtime of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Pittsburgh Penguins last Thursday evening. The team gave us a thrilling run this spring and I know many of us in the Valley were cheering them on and hoping for a chance at the Stanley Cup. I’m very proud of them and already looking forward to next season when they will hopefully give us another opportunity to cheer. Go Sens Go!

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me