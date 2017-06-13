Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Congratulations to everyone who took part in or supported Pontiac Relay for Life on June 3. It was once again an amazing evening of honour and remembrance. Hats off to Jaime Christie-Stewart and her team of volunteers, as they were able to raise over $124,000 this year, surpassing their goal of breaking the $1 Million mark raised for the Canadian Cancer Society over the past 11 years. A big shout out to all of the teams for their hard work in fundraising over the past few months, especially the top three teams of All-For-One, Maggie’s Mulligans and The Merger. Our team, the Slipper Sisters, finished in fourth place for fundraising, reaching gold status with over $8,000 raised. I’m so happy to be part of this team and grateful to our captain Laura Stewart for leading us all of these years. I was also excited to win one of the late-night bingo games which earned an extra $250 towards our team.

