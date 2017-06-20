Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Congratulations to Katie Robinson and Lane McMurtry who were honoured with a Stag and Doe party at Gavan’s Hotel on Saturday night. Friends and family gathered to celebrate with the happy couple as their big day approaches. Wishing them all the best.

It was nice to see McCann’s Chips opening for another season last Friday, as it has been a fixture in town for many years. I certainly enjoyed my first snack there this year.

