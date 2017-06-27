Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Congratulations to Amanda (MacKechnie) and Josh Armitage on the birth of their first child on June 21. Their son Rory arrived safe and sound and I hear both mom and baby are doing well. Best wishes to the whole family.

Last week marked the end of the school year for our local students and the graduates of 2017 were honoured. I hope all of this year’s grads had a wonderful time celebrating their hard work and accomplishments. Enjoy a relaxing summer and we wish you all the best with your next endeavours.

