Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

A birthday party was held for Anita Draper at Bernice and Mike Hickey’s this past weekend. All seven of her grandchildren were able to attend, as Andrew Hickey was home from Alberta to attend a National 4-H summit over the weekend. Everyone had a great visit and they wrapped up the evening with fireworks by Nancy and Melvin Maxsom.

We attended a mixed shower in honour of Virginia Schwartz and Jeff Freeborn at the home of Frank and Marlaine Palmer on Saturday. It was a beautiful afternoon on the lake and a wonderful celebration for the happy couple. We wish them all the best as their big day approaches.

Birthday wishes are going out to Cowan Ramsay and Kathleen Hickey who are both celebrating on July 16. Best wishes to everyone celebrating this week.

It’s hard to believe we’re already well into the month of July. We’ve had so much rain and dreary weather that it hasn’t really felt much like summer yet. Even so, I’m getting excited for one of my favourite summer events which is coming up at the end of the month, the Quyon Tractor and Truck Pull. I had such a great time last year and I can’t wait for the event again this year. I hope everyone has July 29 marked on their calendars.

