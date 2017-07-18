Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Congratulations to Shannon (Nugent) and Gilles Lafleur on the birth of their new baby, a little boy named Eli who arrived safely on July 13. Proud big brothers are Caleb and Ethan. Best wishes to the whole family.

I’d like to wish a happy birthday to Kerry-Lynn Campbell and Ricky Belland both celebrating today as well as to Bryce Hudson who is turning seven on July 22. Birthday wishes also go out to Nancy Villeneuve on July 22, to Brenda Clarke on July 24 and to Anne Clarke on July 25. Happy days to everyone celebrating this week.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Neville Kingsbury, as he passed away on July 13. Thoughts and prayers are also with the Desabrais family as Barbara Ann Desabrais passed away suddenly at home on July 16. Our condolences to all grieving at this sad time.

St. Mary’s Parish is hosting a potluck picnic this coming Sunday after mass at the church in Quyon. There will be music, food, fun and games for all ages. Bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets. All are welcome.

