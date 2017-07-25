Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Congratulations to Tom and Erin Dolan who were married at their home in Cobden, Ont. in a beautiful outdoor ceremony on Saturday. A reception followed at the Legion in Cobden where friends and family celebrated with the newlyweds. Wishing the happy couple all the best.

On Saturday evening, a great crowd gathered to celebrate Mary-Sheila Keon’s upcoming 50th birthday at the Legion in Quyon. I hear there was lots of fun on the dance floor and everyone had fun singing Karaoke. Happy 50th to Tootie as her big day falls on July 30.

