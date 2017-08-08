Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Congratulations to Brittany Daley and John Katchikian who were married this past Saturday at St. Mary’s Church in Quyon. The couple were surrounded by family and friends on their big day and the celebration continued afterwards in Ottawa at a beautiful dinner and reception. Wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of love and laughter.

