Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Congratulations to Nick Armitage and Stephanie Kingsbury who were married at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Shawville on Saturday. The ceremony was followed by a dinner and reception at the Jack Graham Community Centre in Bristol. Wishing Nick and Stephanie all the best as they begin their life together as husband and wife.

Best wishes are also going out to Sam Clarke and Josh Massia, as they said I do on Saturday in a beautiful outdoor ceremony at Wilderness Tours on the Ottawa River, near Beachburg, Ont. Family and friends enjoyed a beautiful day celebrating with the happy couple. All the best to Sam and Josh.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me