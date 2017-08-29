Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

It was another big week for our local ball players. The women’s Quyon Flyers team won last Monday night, thus advancing to the finals on Aug. 23. They ended up losing that final game, but should be very proud of another great season. Way to go ladies.

As of submitting these notes, the men’s Flyers team was still awaiting final results from the league to determine who their opponent will be in the playoffs of the Greater Ottawa Fastball League.

