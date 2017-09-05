Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

I trust everyone had a wonderful Labour Day weekend. Many of us spent time at the Shawville Fair, despite some cold nights and rain on Sunday and Monday. It was, once again a terrific fair weekend with great music, great friends and fun for the whole family. Kudos to the organizers, volunteers, exhibitors, and everyone who entered in the handicrafts, 4-H competitions, truck pull, demolition derby, etc. It takes many hands to pull of an event of this size and you all deserve a big round of applause.

