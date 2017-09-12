Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

The men’s Quyon Flyers’ season came to a close last week, as they lost their best-of-3 playoff series to the Ottawa Valley A’s. The Valley A’s took the first game on Aug. 31 winning 4-2 in Quyon but the Flyers rebounded in their game on Sept. 6, winning it 8-0 in Carp, Ont. The deciding game was played in Quyon on Sept. 7 and it was very close, with Valley winning 5-4 in an extra inning and advancing to the next round.

