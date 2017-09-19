Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Congratulations to Virginia Schwartz and Jeff Freeborn, who were married on Sept. 16 in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in the Schwartz’s backyard. The weather was perfect for an outdoor wedding, with bright sunshine and summer-like heat. The happy couple enjoyed celebrating with their family and friends, with dancing, fiddle jams, and fireworks continuing on well into the night. Wishing the newlyweds all the best as they begin this next chapter of their lives together.

