Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Congratulations to Mike McKenny and Sara Dorrington who were married on Sept. 23 in an evening ceremony at Pine Lodge. The happy couple was surrounded by family and friends who gathered to help them celebrate their big day. Wishing the new Mr. and Mrs. all the best.

Sending belated birthday wishes to Charlotte Dowe who celebrated her birthday on Sept. 21. We also have birthday wishes going out to Brandon MacKechnie on Sept. 28, and to Patti Davis, Curtis Hudson, and Jill McBane, all celebrating on Sept. 30 and to Fletcher Schwartz on Oct. 1 and to Shelly Campbell on Oct. 2. Best wishes to everyone celebrating this week.

This summer weather just keeps hanging on. What a record-breaking hot weekend that was. It’s hard to believe it was the first weekend of autumn. I have to admit as nice as it is to finally get our summer weather, I’m very much looking forward to fall and cooler temperatures. That said, I hope everyone has been enjoying the heat and sunshine over the past few weeks.

