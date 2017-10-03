Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Congratulations to Brittany McKenny and Kris Belsher on the birth of their first child, a beautiful baby boy named Emeric Frank. He arrived safely on Sept. 30 and is a grandson for Leo and Janet McKenny and Robert and Joan Belsher. Best wishes to the whole family.

