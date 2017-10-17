Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Congratulations to Leigh Dolan and Matt Greer who were married this past weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. What a fun surprise for their families and friends. We wish the newlyweds nothing but the best as they begin this next chapter as husband and wife.

Best wishes to Jason and Kristy Trudeau and big sister Tegan as they welcomed a baby girl named Jovie on Oct. 6. I’m sure the whole family is enjoying their new little bundle of pink.

