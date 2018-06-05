Quyon JILL YOUNG 819-918-0623 jillianyoung6@gmail.com

Congratulations to Captain Ed Scott on his retirement from the Quyon Ferry after many years. Ed was toasted at a party at the Quyon Legion last Thursday evening, with friends and colleagues gathering to wish him well in his retirement. All the best Ed.

The Quyon Canada Day Committee hosted a ring toss tournament, barbecue and had live music at the Legion on Saturday in an effort to continue raising money for the celebrations in Quyon coming up on June 30. They are looking forward to throwing another wonderful party in honour of our beautiful country’s birthday, with a community barbecue, parade, fireworks and deejay at the Quyon Legion on June 30. The support of the community is important to ensure this event continues to be a highlight of the summer.

Kudos to the organizers of the Do It For Daron ball tournament in Shawville this weekend. Ball players and their fans came from far and wide to enjoy the weekend, with proceeds going to the DIFD cause. I hear it was another huge success.

