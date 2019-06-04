Tuesday, June 4, 2019
The Equity
The Quyon Lions Club held a business dinner on May 29 at the local Legion Hall, inviting a group of local business owners to network. The speaker for the event was Cindy Presser Benedek, Director of the Camp B'nai Brith Of Ottawa, located just outside Quyon, who thanked the community for all their support over the years
Quyon Lions host local businesses

Liz Draper

CALEB NICKERSON
QUYON May 29, 2019
On May 29, the Quyon Lions Club invited a group of local business owners for a dinner at the local legion hall along with a featured speaker and entertainment.
The evening began with some networking over drinks before dinner was served. Attendees were introduced by Lion Laurie MacKechnie, and made up a wide selection of occupations and ages from throughout the area.

 

