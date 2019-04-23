Quyon man arrested for sex crimes

CALEB NICKERSON PONTIAC April 17, 2019 A Pontiac man is facing multiple charges relating to historic sexual crimes that took place in Russell County, Ont. several decades ago. Between January 31 and March 13, 2019, Russell County OPP officers arrested four men from the same family in connection with crimes that occurred between 1974 and 1991. They made an announcement about the arrests on April 1, and continued their investigation, which led to the arrests of two more individuals later this month.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.