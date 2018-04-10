Radon be gone from schools

Chris Lowrey

PONTIAC April 11, 2018

Since April is cancer awareness month, it seems appropriate to talk about one of the least-mentioned cancer risks many of us are in danger of being exposed to – radon gas.

April 3 was Healthy Schools’ Day and the Canadian Partnership for Children’s Health and Environment (CPCHE) and Canadian Child Care Federation (CCCF) is launching a national petition to urge for the mandatory testing for radon in Canadian schools.

Radon is formed by the gradual breakdown of uranium in rocks and soil. It exists in all regions in Canada and is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers.

This radioactive gas can seep through foundations and build to unhealthy levels inside homes.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me