Raising funds for artists

Terry Bijojote

PORTAGE DU FORT

March 30, 2017

The Pontiac Artists’ Association (PAA) organized a fundraising event at the Stone School Gallery in Portage du Fort on Saturday evening.

Funds raised will be invested in another event in September that will celebrate those who have been involved with the association since its inception.

