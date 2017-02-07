Raising the roof: Construction progresses on Clarendon winery

A crane lifted the roof onto what will be the Little Red Wagon Vineyard winery building on Jan. 26. Owner Jennifer Judd said that she and her husband Scott expect to be selling their vintages by the summer.

