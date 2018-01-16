Reaching out to the passed

Donald

Teuma-Castelletti

SHAWVILLE Jan. 14, 2018

A Shawville shop dedicated to the mysterious and magical offered guests the chance to reach out to lost friends and family at an event on Sunday afternoon.

99 Reasons, on Main Street, hosted a medium from Merrickville for a seance, where the room was packed with both the living, and the spirits of those who’ve passed.

“I’m a medium, meaning I can talk to people from the past,” said Constance Adams, the seance’s leader.

The event kicked off with Adams sharing with the group, a mix of newcomers to the business and those who’ve attended seances before, about what they can expect, and how they can get the most out of the session.

“All part of the fun is when people participate, and part of the reason [to attend one] is sharing,” said Adams. “It’s a whole lot of fun when people share their stories.”

