Red Cross provides financial relief for Pontiac flood victims

J.D. Potié FORT COULONGE May 22, 2019 On May 22, crowds of flood evacuees from Mansfield et Pontefract and Fort Coulonge collected inside the Fort Coulonge Lions Hall seeking financial relief after being forced out of their homes around a month ago. With several volunteers from the Canadian Red Cross on site, local residents registered with the organization’s financial relief plan were invited to complete their registration in order to receive their respective compensation via e-transfer.

