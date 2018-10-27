Remebering Terry’s legacy

Dear Editor,

The Terry Fox organizing committee would like to thank everyone who came out on Sept. 16 for the annual Run/Ride /Walk. Just over 100 people participated, which was down from last year, but the amount raised for cancer research matched 2017: around $6,000.

It is our desire to continue to honour and remember Terry’s legacy. A recent planning session for 2019 highlighted the desire to make this a Pontiac-wide event, encouraging participation from every community; our goal is to have 200 people take part. This means we need to find a champion in each community; someone who will encourage new participants. Could you be that champion?

