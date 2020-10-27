Tuesday, October 27, 2020
The cenotaph in Bryson is usually a place where Remembrance Day is marked in the region. This year there will be no ceremony though wreaths will still be placed at its base.
News 

Remembrance Day to be socially distanced event this November

Emily Hsueh , , , ,

Mike Athey
PONTIAC Oct. 28, 2020 
Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held virtually this year as COVID-19 precautions will prevent people from gathering in large crowds.
Public ceremonies scheduled in Bryson, Shawville, Portage du Fort and Ladysmith are cancelled but those wanting to purchase wreaths can . . .

