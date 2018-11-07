Remembrance Day with kids

“In Flanders Field the poppies grow

Between the crosses row on row

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below…”

The eleventh hour, of the eleventh day of the eleventh month marks the moment that we stop everything and remember. It is the moment when 100 years ago the peace treaty that ended the First World War was signed.

When I was a child, the above excerpt from the famous poem In Flanders Field by John McRae sparked remembrance. In school, we would review, dissect, memorize and recite this poem. It felt like a small thing we could do to show we remember and appreciate our veterans.

