Renfrew’s own Riley New Band looking for riled up audience

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

SHAWVILLE Aug. 22 2018

Renfrew’s own blend of country and rock will be joining the Shawville Fair this year, with an Ottawa Valley favourite set to perform Sunday afternoon.

The Riley New Band has played for a few of the local fairs so far this summer, and they’ve been enjoying the high energy crowds that come with it.

“Generally, at the fairs, people are there to cut loose and have fun,” said Alex Holmes, bass player for the band. “It’s a lot different than a bar, people could be eating or they’re there to socialize. At a fair show a lot of the times, people are there to watch the musicians, enjoy the music and dance with us. The crowds are usually really interactive and fun to play for.”

The five-piece features music, and inspiration, across several generations and styles, touching upon everything from blues and grassroots through to rock and country. With everyone pulling covers from different directions, it makes for a range of songs that are least expected.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me