Rental racers drift through Quyon

Donald

Teuma-Castelletti

May 20, 2018

New and experienced racers took to the track on Sunday, living out their Indy 500 dreams as they competed in a go-kart speedway championship, complete with a shot at some snazzy trophies.

Hitting the pavement at Le Circuit Quyon, around 15 racers hopped in a kart and put their pedal to the floor as they competed in the season’s first Ottawa Gatineau Rental Kart Championship on May 20.

“They’re driving the rental karts, so they’re a little bit different than a race-prepared kart,” said Cathy Lalonde, who owns the track with her husband, Paul Lalonde. “But it’s still a lot of fun, they’ll do about 70 km/h and we always have a good group of racers and people that are really eager to get into racing, but just aren’t prepared to make that purchase of a kart, getting all of the tools and everything else that goes along with it.”

