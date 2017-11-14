Report from the squash court

On the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 the Pontiac Squash Club members gathered for a round robin tournament at the squash court on Lang Street, Shawville.

The tournament was organized by President Greg Hayes and Vice-Pres. Dr. Thomas O’Neill.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)