Report shows 2020 housing boom in the Pontiac

EMILY HSUEH PONTIAC March 3, 2021 The pandemic threw most of the world into working remotely, and it seems many people wanted to spend it in the Pontiac. According to a report published by JLR — a firm that “compiles and analyzes more than 784,522 real estate transactions in Quebec” — the Pontiac saw the second highest increase of single-family home sales in the province in 2020. This is up by . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca