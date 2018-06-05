Reseau Biblio de l’Outaouais hosts first AGM in Pontiac

Chris Lowrey

OTTER LAKE June 2, 2018

For the first time, the Reseau Biblio de l’Outaouais hosted its first Annual General Meeting in the Pontiac at the Otter Lake R.A..

The organization paid tribute to the many volunteers who work in the region’s libraries.

During the meeting, a new board of directors was elected. Micheline Tessier was elected president; Gilles Payer was elected vice president; Dorothy St. Marseille was elected secretary treasurer.

