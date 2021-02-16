Resident concerned regarding Mountainview brush-clearing

STEPHEN RICCIO BRISTOL Feb. 17, 2021 While one resident was disturbed to see Mountainview Turf clearing vegetation along a property on Sixth Line in Bristol, the company told THE EQUITY it is in compliance with the law. Carrie Watson, a Bristol resident, said that she was concerned to see the clearing of trees and brush from the area due to its proximity to a nearby creek, which stems from the Quyon River. Watson said that her understanding of the law was that . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca