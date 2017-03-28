Resolution for warden election passed

Caleb Nickerson

MRC PONTIAC

March 21, 2017

At the council of mayors meeting on March 21, elected officials officially passed a resolution to elect future wardens through universal suffrage.

A vote on the issue took place two weeks prior and 13 of the 18 mayors voted in favour of the change.

The municipalities opposed to the resolution were Thorne, Portage du Fort, Mansfield et Pontefract, Waltham and Chichester.

Pontiac is the 16th MRC in Quebec to adopt the practice and the second in the Outaouais after MRC Vallée de la Gatineau.

