Response to article

Dear Editor, I am writing in response to the article entitled “Mayor seeks transparency at MRC.” [Editor’s note: July 10 pg. 1 & 2] Mayor Newberry has made some observations and criticisms of the current practice at the MRC. I would like to speak to these. The MRC Regional Council meetings are now held in the evening to encourage the public to attend. The council meeting is held predominantly in English as some members of our council are unable to understand French. When residents of the Pontiac attend our meetings they are encouraged to speak in the language of their choice and the response is given in the same language.

