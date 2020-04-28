Response to letter from April 22

Dear Editor, The “Coronavirus” is insensitive and uncaring and not welcome, not you or your family. Common sense must prevail. The Health Authorities are in charge. The politicians are following their advice. We are all in this pandemic together. We have family all over this beautiful country, Canada. Travel restrictions make sense. The Blazek Family, Ladysmith, QC

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.