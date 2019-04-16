Response to Mr. Campbell

Dear Editor, Mr. Campbell, who are you to give advice and complain about our hard-working mayor Joanne Labadie? First of all, Mr. Campbell, for someone who had to be put under tutorship during your term as mayor because of a lack of ability to work with council members, to enable you to have budgets accepted, bills paid, etc., your advice is worthless.

