Rhythm and Brooks: Onslow students get lesson in drumming

CALEB NICKERSON

QUYON March 17, 2017

Students at Onslow Elementary School in Quyon had the opportunity to learn about hand-drumming and percussion at a series of workshops held on Friday.

Drumming instructor Leo Brooks has been doing school visits for 11 years and was invited as part of the Culture in Schools program, an initiative that makes it possible for artists, writers or community groups to share their creative process with students.

