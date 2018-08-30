Riding out the full moon

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

SHAWVILLE Aug. 25, 2018

Cyclists revved up their bike chains and hit the PPJ on Saturday night, cruising from Shawville through to Bristol for the Jamboree PPJ’s second event of the season.

Around 10 riders took part in the Sunset and Full Moon Ride, equipped with headlamps as they travelled together.

Hitting the trail just after 8 p.m., the group rode away from the impending heavy clouds.

Travelling to the welcome sign in Bristol, their pursuers soon let loose their weight as rain followed the group.

While the group consisted mostly of participants who have joined previous rides highlighting the trail, there was at least one new rider to the group. Mike Armitage, up from Gatineau, was looking forward to riding the PPJ, as it was his first time doing so.

